Hundreds of Colorado homes razed as 170kmh winds fan wildfires

SUPERIOR (Colorado) • Fast-moving wildfires fanned by powerful winds have swept across parts of suburban Boulder County, Colorado, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and burning at least 500 homes, a shopping complex and a hotel, the authorities said.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management announced evacuation orders for Superior and Louisville on Thursday as the sky turned orange, ash swirled in the wind and buildings were engulfed in flames.

Residents in parts of Broomfield and Westminster were also ordered to evacuate.

Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in response to the grass fires, allowing the state to tap emergency funds and to deploy state resources, including the Colorado National Guard.

He said wind gusts of up to 170kmh had pushed the fires with astonishing speed across suburban subdivisions.

"This fire is, frankly, a force of nature," Mr Polis said at a news conference. "For those who have lost everything that they've had, know that we will be there for you to help rebuild your lives."

More than 648ha have been razed since the fires started on Thursday morning, officials said.

Sheriff Joe Pelle of Boulder County described the fires as a "horrific event". He said he believed both of the main fires had been caused by downed power lines.

Avista Adventist Hospital, a 114-bed hospital in Louisville, said it had evacuated its intensive care units and its emergency department to two other hospitals.

Mr Pelle added that the Target shopping complex and the Element Hotel in Superior were both on fire. "I'd like to emphasise that due to the magnitude and intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities."

The Colorado Sun newspaper reported that a number of people had been treated for burns, with at least six patients at one hospital.

Photographs posted on Twitter show huge flames looming over what appear to be ranks of houses. One video shows a fire in a parking lot, with trees and grass ablaze, as strong wind pushes smoke around.

Mr Patrick Kilbride, 72, was at work in a hardware store when he heard the order to evacuate. The Denver Post reported that he raced home, but was unable to save anything other than his car and the clothes he was wearing.

His dog and cat both perished.

"It's ashes," he said of the home he has lived in for three decades. "It's not a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that's all that's left.

"It's just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing," he said.

Like much of the American West, Colorado is in the grip of a years-long drought that has left the area parched and vulnerable to wildfires.

Although fires are a natural part of the climate cycle, and help to clear dead brush and reduce disease in vegetation, their scale and intensity are increasing.

Scientists say a warming climate worldwide, chiefly caused by human activities such as the unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is altering weather patterns.

This prolongs droughts in some areas and provokes unseasonably large storms in other places, phenomena that are expected to become worse as worldwide average temperatures continue to climb.

