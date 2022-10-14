Human brain cells in rats: New way to study psychiatric disorders

PALO ALTO, California - Scientists have successfully implanted and integrated human brain cells into newborn rats, creating a new way to study complex psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism, and perhaps eventually test treatments.

Studying how these conditions develop is incredibly difficult. Animals do not experience them like people, and humans cannot simply be opened up for research.

Scientists can assemble small sections of human brain tissue made from stem cells in petri dishes, and have already done so with more than a dozen brain regions.

But in dishes, "neurons don't grow to the size a human neuron in an actual human brain would grow", said Dr Sergiu Pasca, the study's lead author and a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford University.

And isolated from a body, cells cannot show what symptoms a defect will cause.

To overcome those limitations, researchers implanted the groupings of human brain cells, called organoids, into the brains of young rats. The rats' age was important: Human neurons have been implanted into adult rats before, but an animal's brain stops developing at a certain age, limiting how well implanted cells can integrate.

"By transplanting them at these early stages, we found these organoids can grow quite large. They become vascularised (get nutrients) by the rat, and they can cover about a third of a rat's (brain) hemisphere," Dr Pasca said.

To test how well the neurons integrated with the rat brains and bodies, air was puffed across the animals' whiskers, which prompted electrical activity in the human neurons. That showed an input connection. External stimulation of the rats' bodies was processed by the human tissue in the brain.

The scientists then tested the reverse: Could the human neurons send signals back to the rat's body?

They implanted human brain cells altered to respond to blue light, and trained the rats to expect a "reward" of water from a spout when blue light shone on the neurons via a cable in the rats' skulls.

After two weeks, pulsing the blue light sent the rats scrambling to the spout, according to the research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The team has now used the technique to show that organoids developed from patients with a genetic condition called Timothy syndrome grow more slowly and display less electrical activity than those from healthy people.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones of the University of Edinburgh's UK Dementia Research Institute said the work "has the potential to advance what we know about human brain development and neurodevelopmental disorders".

But she noted that the human neurons "did not replicate all of the important features of the human developing brain", and more research is needed to ensure the technique is a "robust model".

Prof Spires-Jones, who was not involved in the research, also noted potential ethical questions, "including whether these rats will have more human-like thinking and consciousness".

Dr Pasca said careful observations of the rats suggested the brain implants did not change them, or cause pain. "There are no alterations to the rats' behaviour or the rats' well-being… There are no augmentations of functions."

He argued that limitations on how deeply human neurons integrate with the rat brain provide "natural barriers" that stop the animals from becoming too human.

Rat brains develop much faster than human ones, "so there's only so much that the rat cortex can integrate", he said.

AFP