Huawei seeks to raise investment in foreign universities: Financial Times

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Huawei plans to increase investment in foreign universities even as US lawmakers urge institutions to cut ties with the Chinese telecommunications company, the Financial Times reported, citing board director William Xu.

Huawei spends more than US$300 million a year on university funding and partnerships. Xu said: "Our collaborations with universities, especially in basic research not only will not stop but will increase".

More than 80 per cent of Huawei's investment in US universities is categorised as "gift money" or "funding money" with no conditions attached, Xu said.