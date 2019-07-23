Huawei helped N. Korea build wireless network in secret: Report

WASHINGTON • Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech giant embroiled in United States President Donald Trump's trade war with China and blacklisted as a national security threat, secretly helped North Korea's government to build and maintain the country's commercial wireless network, according to internal documents obtained by The Washington Post and people familiar with the arrangement.

Huawei partnered a Chinese state-owned firm, Panda International Information Technology, on a variety of projects there over at least eight years, according to past work orders, contracts and detailed spreadsheets taken from a database that charts the company's telecom operations worldwide.

The spreadsheets were provided to The Post by a former Huawei employee who considered the information to be of public interest. Two additional sets of documents were shared by others with a desire to see the material made public.

The revelations raise questions about whether Huawei violated US export controls to furnish equipment to North Korea.

The US Commerce Department has been probing alleged links between Huawei and North Korea since 2016 but has never publicly connected the two.

Separately, the US Justice Department has charged Huawei with bank fraud and violations of US sanctions on Iran. The company has pleaded not guilty.

In a statement, Huawei said it "has no business presence" in North Korea. "Huawei is fully committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including all export control and sanction laws and regulations" of the United Nations, US and European Union, the statement says.

