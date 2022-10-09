How US regulators are using little-known rule to thwart China's tech sector

OAKLAND, California - They did it to Huawei. They used it on Russia. Now, the United States is going after China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry.

The weapon? A little-known rule that enables US regulators to extend their technology export control powers far beyond America's borders to transactions between foreign countries and China.

Q: What is "foreign direct product rule", or FDPR?

A: The provision called the "foreign direct product rule", or FDPR, was first introduced in 1959 to control trading of US technologies.

It essentially says that if a product was made using American technology, the US government has the power to stop it from being sold - including products made in a foreign country.

Q: Why is the US using it to cripple China's tech sector?

A: On Friday, US officials applied the rule to China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry to stop it from obtaining advanced computing chips.

The rule took centre stage in August 2020, when it was used against China telecom company Huawei Technologies. American officials had tried to cut off Huawei's supply of semiconductors, but found that companies were still shipping to Huawei chips made in factories outside the US.

Eventually, US regulators found a choke point: Almost all chip factories contain critical tools from US suppliers. So they expanded the FDPR to control trade of chips made using US technology or tools. That move was a blow to Huawei's smartphone business.

Mr Dan Fisher-Owens, a specialist in export controls on chips at law firm Berliner Corcoran & Rowe, said the expansion in FDPR closed a gap in US export control jurisdiction.

However, he said the US has been cautious about using the rule as it can drag foreign companies into the process and "create friction" with allies who may disagree with the application of US law.

Senior US officials said on Friday the new application will stop advanced chip use in Chinese supercomputers, which can be used to develop nuclear weapons and other military applications.

The US had already placed a number of Chinese supercomputing companies on a restricted entity list, cutting them off from buying US chips.

But those companies started to design their own chips and seek to have them manufactured - a strategy that the US action on Friday was designed to thwart.

The latest move would ban any semiconductor manufacturing firm that uses American tools - which most do - from selling advanced chips to China, said Mr Karl Freund, a chip consultant at Cambrian AI who watches the supercomputing space.

"They will have to develop their own manufacturing technologies, and they'll have to develop their own processor technologies to replace the missing US or Western technologies that they're using today," said Mr Freund.

Q: What's a supercomputer?

A: The new American rules define supercomputers broadly in terms of computing power in a defined space: a machine with 100 petaflops - the ability to carry out 100 trillion operations per second - in 1,178 cubic metres, with some other caveats.

The new definition is unlikely to change as industry technology improves. But computer science professor Jack Dongarra, who helps lead a group called TOP500 that ranks the world's fastest supercomputers, said he disagreed with the static definition and that the definition of a supercomputer will change over time.

Q: How will the US decide who to punish with China tech curbs?

A: Deciding who gets hurt by the sweeping new American curbs on selling technology to China will come down in part to what constitutes a "supercomputer", experts have said.

Senior government officials said in a media briefing that their intention was to target only China's most advanced systems that could represent a national security threat to the US rather than commercial activity.

REUTERS