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How To Kill A Federal Judge author sentenced to 6½ years in US prison for threats

Robert Phillip Ivers was arrested in September 2025 after staff at a library in Wayzata, Minnesota, reported seeing him print copies of his manuscript.

A Minnesota man was sentenced on Nov 24 to 6½ years in prison after his conviction for writing and distributing a 236-page manuscript titled How To Kill A Federal Judge that threatened numerous people, including a judge who presided over an earlier, similar case against him.

US District Judge Karen Schreier during a hearing in St. Paul sentenced Robert Phillip Ivers, 73, after a jury in August found him guilty of mailing threatening communications and threatening to murder a federal judge.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence at the high end of the recommended 97- to 121-month range he faced, saying Ivers’ conduct was not an isolated incident and that a message needed to be sent after the number of hostile threats and communications targeting federal judges more than tripled over a decade.

“Ivers’s sentence should make crystal clear that such threats of violence cannot and will not be normalised,” prosecutors in a court filing told Schreier, who sits in South Dakota but was assigned the case after all the federal judges in Minnesota recused themselves.

Ivers’ court-appointed attorney did not respond to a request for comment. In court papers, he asked the judge to show Ivers leniency, citing health concerns.

Ivers, who was previously convicted of threatening to kill a federal judge in 2019, was arrested in September 2025 after staff at a library in Wayzata, Minnesota, reported seeing him print copies of his manuscript.

Prosecutors alleged Ivers gave staff a three-page flyer that described his book as a guide “designed to teach extremists on how to plan, train, hunt, stalk and kill anyone including judges, their family members, politicians and more!”

The authorities said they later found 20 spiral-bound copies of the manuscript in his car.

Prosecutors called the document a “manifesto” and said it named multiple individuals and judges. Between January and April 2025, Ivers mailed copies to all nine US Supreme Court justices, three federal appeals judges, a law firm and a university, prosecutors said.

The document included threats to kill Iowa-based US District Judge Robert Pratt, who before his death in January had, due to recusals by Minnesota judges, presided over a 2019 trial in which Ivers was convicted of threatening to kill US District Judge Wilhelmina Wright.

Pratt sentenced Ivers to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors said that Ivers’ manuscript threatened Pratt as well as a lawyer who had testified to hearing Ivers threaten to kill Wright.

“Begging for your life won’t do you one bit of good judge,” Ivers wrote regarding Pratt, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors initially also charged Ivers with threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice but later dropped that charge. REUTERS