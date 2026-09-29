How seating at Trump’s AI luncheon reveals who has the President’s ear

Some of the biggest proponents of aggressive regulation – including Dario Amodei of Anthropic – were relegated to the far reaches of the table.

WASHINGTON – There was room for 34 at the table, including President Donald Trump. But the seating chart that Trump posted on social media illustrated growing divisions within the artificial intelligence industry and how it is viewed by the White House.

Some of the biggest proponents of aggressive regulation – including Dario Amodei of Anthropic – were relegated to the far reaches of the table, while Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX and Jensen Huang of Nvidia had prominent seats, with each man flanking Trump.