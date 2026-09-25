How OpenAI’s rogue AI agents tried to trick a robot detector

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In July, OpenAI disclosed that its AI agents went rogue and hacked the software company Hugging Face.

SAN FRANCISCO - An artificial intelligence system from OpenAI attempted to use another AI model to evade a robot detection test as it tried over and over to break into a company’s computers, according to a report released Sept 25 by a Bay Area startup.

In July, OpenAI disclosed that its AI agents went rogue and hacked the software company Hugging Face.