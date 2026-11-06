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How Elon Musk frittered away nearly US$500 million on the midterms

Elon Musk spent nearly US$500 million during the midterm cycle, the most in any election period for a donor who wasn’t a candidate himself.

WASHINGTON - The world’s richest person had face-planted – and was now trying to turn back time.

Elon Musk spent nearly US$500 million (S$641 million) during the midterm cycle, the most in any election period for a donor who wasn’t a candidate himself.