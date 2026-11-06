How Elon Musk frittered away nearly US$500 million on the midterms
Theodore Schleifer
- Elon Musk spent nearly US$500 million on the midterms, the most by a non-candidate donor, but Democrats still won big and his backed Texas races failed.
- Musk aimed to help Republicans keep Congress and save Ken Paxton, but his turnout-heavy strategy, internal doubts, and late ad buys did not stop the losses.
- The defeat now raises questions over Musk’s political influence, his spending choices, and possible scrutiny from newly empowered Democrats in Congress and Texas.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - The world’s richest person had face-planted – and was now trying to turn back time.
Elon Musk spent nearly US$500 million (S$641 million) during the midterm cycle, the most in any election period for a donor who wasn’t a candidate himself.