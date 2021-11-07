How does Merck's antiviral pill compare with Pfizer's?

LOS ANGELES • Pfizer and Merck & Co have developed experimental antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with Covid-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Both drugs also are being studied to see if they can prevent infection in people exposed to the virus.

Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills.

Which of the new pills works better?

Trial figures provided by the two companies suggest that Pfizer has the more effective pill, but they have not yet offered full data.

Pfizer said on Friday that trial results showed its pill reduced the chance of hospitalisation or death by 89 per cent in Covid-19 patients at risk for severe illness given the treatment within three days of the onset of symptoms and by 85 per cent when given within five days of onset.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, on Oct 1 said its pill lowered the chance of hospitalisation or death by about 50 per cent in patients at risk for severe illness given the treatment within five days of onset. It did not provide figures regarding patients getting the pill within three days of onset.

WHY ARE THESE DRUGS IMPORTANT?

While a number of vaccines are available to prevent infection, there are limited treatment options. Currently, Covid-19 patients who are not sick enough to be hospitalised but are at risk of serious illness can be treated with antibody drugs, though they have to be given intravenously at hospitals or infusion centres.

HOW DO THE PILLS WORK?

Both drugs are given for five days. Pfizer's regimen is three pills in the morning and three pills at night. Merck's regimen is four pills in the morning and four at night.

Pfizer's drug is part of a class known as protease inhibitors designed to block an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to multiply. Pfizer said that because the drug targets a part of the virus essential to replication, it cannot become resistant to the treatment.

Pfizer's drug is given in combination with ritonavir, an older antiviral that boosts the activity of protease inhibitors but can cause gastrointestinal side effects and interfere with other medications.

Merck's pill, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is a nucleoside analogue with a mechanism of action that aims to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus. Because the drug generates random mutations into the virus, it is difficult for the coronavirus to evolve and become resistant.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT SAFETY?

Both companies have released only limited data on the treatments, but expressed confidence in their safety.

Pfizer said about 20 per cent of patients who received either the pill or a placebo experienced adverse events, mostly mild. Serious side effects were reported by 1.7 per cent of patients receiving the drug and 6.6 per cent of placebo patients.

Merck said 12 per cent of patients receiving its drug and 11 per cent of placebo patients experienced drug-related adverse events.

Drugs in the same class as Merck's pill have been linked to birth defects in animal studies. Merck has said similar studies of its drug - for longer and at higher doses than used in humans - show that it does not cause birth defects or cancer.

WHICH COSTS MORE?

Countries around the world are negotiating prices with Pfizer and Merck. The US government has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's treatment. Merck has a US$1.2 billion (S$1.62 billion) contract to supply the US with 1.7 million courses of its drug - or about US$700 per course.

Last month, Singapore inked a supply and purchase agreement with MSD for the antiviral pill.

