How Democrats turned Texas blue

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Republicans have always depended on rural Texas to keep them in power. But in 2026, every single rural county shifted to the left.

NEW YORK – It was not just that James Talarico won the US Senate race or that Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott, the three-term governor. Up and down the ballot, Democrats swept Texas, winning all of the top statewide offices.

They also flipped the Texas House of Representatives.