How Bloomberg News will cover owner's presidential campaign

NEW YORK • Get ready to cover the boss' presidential campaign, with some caveats.

That was the message about 2,700 journalists at Bloomberg - the financial data company owned in large part by Mr Michael Bloomberg - received on Sunday morning after Mr Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, formally announced his candidacy for US president as a Democrat.

"We will write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest in much the same way as we have done so far," Mr John Micklethwait, Bloomberg editorial and research's editor-in-chief, said in the memo, in which he always referred to Mr Bloomberg simply as "Mike".

"We will describe who is winning and who is losing," Mr Micklethwait added. "We will look at policies and their consequences. We will carry polls, we will interview candidates and we will track their campaigns, including Mike's. We have already assigned a reporter to follow his campaign... And in the stories we write on the presidential contest, we will make clear that our owner is now a candidate."

But the memo said Bloomberg outlets, which include Bloomberg Businessweek and industry-specific sites, will not do in-depth investigations of Mr Bloomberg or his Democratic rivals.

On Sunday morning, the main Bloomberg website featured an article by Mr Mark Niquette about Mr Bloomberg's entry into the "crowded 2020 Democratic field".

This policy of avoiding in-depth investigations of the Democratic field echoes the unusual way that the outlet covered Mr Bloomberg's 12-year tenure in City Hall as well as its practices regarding rivals of the Bloomberg company.

As an internal guide instructs: "Bloomberg News doesn't originate stories about the company" or cover Mr Bloomberg's "wealth or personal life". But, the memo added, Bloomberg would not change its coverage of President Donald Trump as long as he is not a direct rival of Mr Bloomberg.

Mr Micklethwait also said several journalists in the opinion section would take leave of absence to join Mr Bloomberg's campaign. They include Mr Timothy O'Brien, executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, and Mr David Shipley, senior executive editor.

Mr Shipley is a former editor of The New York Times' opinion section. Mr O'Brien, also a former NYT editor and reporter, is known for his 2005 biography of Mr Trump.

The section's unsigned editorials will go on hiatus, the memo said, and a note on the Bloomberg Opinion website said it would not accept outside op-ed articles about the campaign.

MSNBC also confirmed that Mr O'Brien would no longer be a network contributor while he is working on Mr Bloomberg's campaign.

The moment is fraught for one of the most prominent global newsrooms in the US. It now has to document the candidacy of its owner, one of the richest men in the world, who has mused about selling his holdings if he ran for president.

Mr Bloomberg said last year: "I don't want the reporters I'm paying to write a bad story about me. I don't want them to be independent."

Mr Micklethwait acknowledged the uneasy relationship in his memo, saying: "There is no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy for a newsroom that has built up its reputation for independence in part by not writing about ourselves (and very rarely about our direct competitors)."

He added: "No previous presidential candidate has owned a journalistic organisation of this size."

NYTIMES