How a Cornell student went from shame to seeking justice
Debra Kamin, Matt Flegenheimer and Amy Julia Harris
- Jane Doe, a Cornell student, initially felt shame and confusion after a fraternity party assault but gradually recognised she was a victim and reported the incident to campus police.
- The university's Title IX committee conducted multiple hearings, while the district attorney declined criminal charges due to insufficient evidence; Jane Doe later filed a civil lawsuit against seven men.
- The case highlights ongoing challenges around sexual assault, consent, and campus culture, showing the victim's painful journey amid rumours, support struggles, and institutional responses.
AI generated
NEW YORK – In October 2024, about a week after a Chi Phi fraternity party at Cornell University, the sophomore who would come to be known as Jane Doe was milling around an online forum about Greek life when she encountered a post that stopped her cold.
“Are Chi Phi brothers Crips or Bloods because I hear they have been doing hell Gang Banging?” someone had written.