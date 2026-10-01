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How a Cornell student went from shame to seeking justice

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On Sept 16, Jane Doe also filed a lawsuit against seven men, accusing them of sexual assault.

On Sept 16, Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against seven men, accusing them of sexual assault.

PHOTO: AFP

Debra Kamin, Matt Flegenheimer and Amy Julia Harris

  • Jane Doe, a Cornell student, initially felt shame and confusion after a fraternity party assault but gradually recognised she was a victim and reported the incident to campus police.
  • The university's Title IX committee conducted multiple hearings, while the district attorney declined criminal charges due to insufficient evidence; Jane Doe later filed a civil lawsuit against seven men.
  • The case highlights ongoing challenges around sexual assault, consent, and campus culture, showing the victim's painful journey amid rumours, support struggles, and institutional responses.

AI generated

NEW YORK – In October 2024, about a week after a Chi Phi fraternity party at Cornell University, the sophomore who would come to be known as Jane Doe was milling around an online forum about Greek life when she encountered a post that stopped her cold.

“Are Chi Phi brothers Crips or Bloods because I hear they have been doing hell Gang Banging?” someone had written.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.