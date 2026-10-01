How a Cornell student went from shame to seeking justice

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On Sept 16, Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against seven men, accusing them of sexual assault.

NEW YORK – In October 2024, about a week after a Chi Phi fraternity party at Cornell University, the sophomore who would come to be known as Jane Doe was milling around an online forum about Greek life when she encountered a post that stopped her cold.

“Are Chi Phi brothers Crips or Bloods because I hear they have been doing hell Gang Banging?” someone had written.