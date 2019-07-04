Hot dog eating champion will attempt to break his own gluttonous record on Fourth of July

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - How many hot dogs will you eat during the Fourth of July holiday?

At the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City, 11-time winner Joey Chestnut said he will try to eat more than 74 hot dogs.

"I think I can break the record," he said on Wednesday (July 3).

Mr Chestnut, 35, set the world record last year by consuming 74 hot dogs and buns within 10 minutes during the annual event.

Mr Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, now holds 49 world records, according to Major League Eating. He holds the record for 141 hard-boiled eggs eaten in eight minutes, 55 glazed donuts eaten in eight minutes and 45 pulled pork sandwiches eaten in 10 minutes.

Mr Chestnut and his competitors weighed in on Wednesday ahead of the competition at the Empire State Building. Chestnut weighed in at 224 pounds (101.6kg).

A total of 18 men and 17 women are expected to compete in the Fourth of July extravaganza.

For the women, Ms Miki Sudo, 32, will attempt her sixth consecutive win at the hot dog eating challenge. In 2017, she ate her all-time best of 41 hot dogs and buns.

Ms Sudo weighed in at 130 pounds (59 kg) and said staying in shape is as important as eating. "You're pushing your body to an extreme, so it helps to be lean and fit and healthy."

The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place on Coney Island.

Competitive eaters from the United States, Canada, England, Nigeria and Japan will vie for the mustard-colored championship belt.