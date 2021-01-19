Hope for clemency fuels market for Trump pardons

WASHINGTON • As US President Donald Trump prepares to leave office tomorrow, a lucrative market for pardons is coming to a head, with some of his allies collecting fees from wealthy felons or their associates to push the White House for clemency, according to documents and interviews with over three dozen lobbyists and lawyers.

The brisk market for pardons reflects the access peddling that has defined Mr Trump's presidency as well as his unorthodox approach to exercising unchecked presidential clemency powers.

Pardons and commutations are intended to show mercy to deserving recipients, but Mr Trump has used many of them to reward personal or political allies.

The pardon lobbying heated up as it became clear that Mr Trump had no recourse for challenging his election defeat, lobbyists and lawyers say.

Lobbyist Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor who has been advising the White House on pardons and commutations, has monetised his clemency work, collecting tens of thousands of dollars, and possibly more, in recent weeks to lobby the White House for clemency for the son of a former Arkansas senator; the founder of the notorious online drug marketplace Silk Road; and a New York City socialite who pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme.

Mr John M. Dowd, Mr Trump's former personal lawyer, has marketed himself to felons as someone who could secure pardons because of his close relationship with the President, accepting tens of thousands of dollars from a wealthy felon and advising him and other potential clients to leverage Mr Trump's grievances about the justice system.

A onetime top adviser to the Mr Trump campaign was paid US$50,000 (S$67,000) to help seek a pardon for John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer convicted of illegally disclosing classified information, and agreed to a US$50,000 bonus if the President granted it, according to a copy of an agreement.

And Kiriakou was separately told that Mr Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's personal lawyer, could help him secure a pardon for US$2 million. Kiriakou rejected the offer, but an associate, fearing that Mr Giuliani was illegally selling pardons, alerted the FBI. Mr Giuliani challenged this characterisation.

Mr Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself, a source familiar with the effort said.

White House advisers have said the President has privately debated with advisers whether to take the extraordinary step of issuing a pardon for himself but some administration officials have cautioned Mr Trump against a self-pardon because it would make him look guilty.

Many scholars have said a self-pardon would be unconstitutional because it violates the basic principle that nobody should be the judge in his or her own case. Others have argued that a self-pardon is constitutional because the pardon power is very broadly worded in the Constitution.

Historical texts made clear that the nation's 18th-century founders discussed self-pardons, but opted not to include an explicit limitation on that power.

NEW YORK TIMES, REUTERS