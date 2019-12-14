History shows US not trying to keep China down: US diplomat

The United States' top diplomat for East Asia on Thursday catalogued decades of US assistance to China, saying the record showed America was not trying to keep China down.

Beijing's claims that Washington's new competitive posture towards the People's Republic of China (PRC) was for this purpose were bogus, Mr David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told an audience at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

"On the contrary, our posture today is based on disappointment that Chinese Communist Party leaders decided to respond to our good faith with such aggressive and consistent bad faith," he said.

"Anyone who wants friendly US-China relations should expose and oppose propaganda designed to stimulate hostility. Pushing back on such misinformation is in the interest of constructive ties."

Mr Stilwell said setting the record straight would defuse hostility.

When China opened up some 40 years ago, American support for its development was deliberate and took many forms, he said, in providing military and intelligence assistance, making generous technology transfers, ensuring preferential trade and investment access, and sponsoring educational exchanges.

"We provided development financing and organised government-to-government capacity building and more," he noted.

China's accession to the World Trade Organisation, paved by the US, was "rocket fuel" for China's ambitions of being the world's manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Meanwhile, successive US administrations "accommodated the PRC's human rights abuses without significant protest", he said.

The US did not object when China sold nuclear and missile technology to countries like Iran and North Korea, and diverted US-origin dual-use technology into its military.

SEEKING GOOD TIES We offered little opposition to the PRC's theft of intellectual property, piracy of trademarked goods, and countless other unfair trade practices. Yet the PRC has acted in recent years with increasing hostility towards the United States, our interests, and our principles. Going forward, the United States will continue to seek good relations with China, and we expect Beijing to reciprocate. We continue to believe that this is what the Chinese people want and seek. MR DAVID STILWELL, US Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

"We offered little opposition to the PRC's theft of intellectual property, piracy of trademarked goods, and countless other unfair trade practices," he noted.

"Yet the PRC has acted in recent years with increasing hostility towards the United States, our interests and our principles."

"Going forward, the United States will continue to seek good relations with China, and we expect Beijing to reciprocate," he said. "We continue to believe that this is what the Chinese people want and seek."

Observers speculated that the speech, as a reminder of how the US has helped China, was timed to coincide with ongoing trade negotiations.

"I don't think it is a coincidence," Dr Robert Manning, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

Agreeing with Mr Stilwell, he noted: "No nation benefited more from the US-led order than China."

"The US facilitated China's re-emergence every step of the way since 1978. Yet no gratitude, and constant whining about 'containment' preventing China's rise. The speech is a good reminder for China."

But the speech could be interpreted as the United States calling China an "ingrate", said Ms Yun Sun, senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Programme and director of the China Programme at the Stimson Centre.

"And China will retort that anything the US did for China was not for China's benefit, but for the US' own national interests, including the appeal of the tremendous market China has," she said.

"The Chinese will argue that this is why the relationship is mutually beneficial and they don't understand why the US is rocking the boat."