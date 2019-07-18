Historic moonwalk: Buzz Aldrin recalls 'magnificent desolation'

LOS ANGELES • Fifty years after their history-making voyage to the Moon, Mr Buzz Aldrin recalls the first moments of the Apollo 11 launch being so smooth that he and his two crewmates, Mr Neil Armstrong and Mr Mike Collins, were unsure precisely when they had left the ground.

He remembers the white-knuckle descent to the Moon's dusty surface in the four-legged lunar module Eagle, as Mr Armstrong took manual control of the landing craft to pilot it to a safe touchdown, just seconds from running out of fuel.

And as the second human ever to set foot on the Moon - Mr Armstrong was first down the ladder - Mr Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the "magnificent desolation" around him.

Mr Aldrin says he and his crewmates were so absorbed in doing their jobs that they were oddly disconnected from how momentous the occasion was as it unfolded for hundreds of millions of people on Earth, watching it all on live television. "I sometimes think the three of us missed 'the big event'," Mr Aldrin said during a 50th anniversary gala at the Ronald Reagan Library outside Los Angeles.

"While we were out there on the Moon, the world was growing closer together, right here."

Mr Aldrin, now 89 and one of just four living people ever to have walked on the Moon, recounted highlights of his Apollo 11 experiences in an interview with an organiser of Saturday's event, which was closed to the media. A transcript was furnished to Reuters.

It was 50 years ago to the day on Tuesday that Mr Aldrin, Mr Armstrong and Mr Collins were launched into space atop a Saturn 5 rocket from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

After reaching lunar orbit, leaving Mr Collins behind as pilot of the command module Columbia, Mr Armstrong and Mr Aldrin descended to the Moon's surface in the Eagle. Seconds later came Mr Armstrong's famed radio announcement to mission control in Houston - "Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed."

Hours later, Mr Armstrong's words upon becoming the first human on the Moon - "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" - were immortalised.

As Mr Aldrin recalls: "Neil thought of that. It wasn't on the checklist."

REUTERS