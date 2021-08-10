Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much food to Americans

REEDLEY (United States) • In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

Residents have watched with dismay as verdant fields have turned into brown, dusty plains, leaving shrivelled trees, dying plants and exasperated farmers.

Much of California, as well as the broader US West, has suffered through years of lighter-than-usual precipitation and a particularly dry winter.

The state and local authorities, fearful that there may not be enough water for city dwellers or wildlife, have abruptly cut supplies to farms, provoking anger and consternation.

Growers complain that the California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is strangling them under a mountain of pointless restrictions, leaving them unable to fill their usual role of supplying America's supermarkets.

"I had two wells dry up last week," 28-year-old Nick Foglio, a fourth-generation farmer and feed broker, told AFP. Standing in a dusty field near Fresno, he said he worries that with "the wrong political agenda, we're simply going to starve ourselves and probably the rest of the world".

The California authorities do not seem to be hearing that message. Reacting to dire signs of a worsening climate crisis, they passed new emergency legislation last week to prevent thousands of people - notably farmers - from diverting streams or rivers.

"In a year when Mother Nature doesn't make it rain, there is no water for them," said Ms Jeanine Jones, a manager with the California Department of Water Resources.

When the authorities cut off water supplies, farmers find themselves forced to rely on wells, dug deep at several thousand dollars. They draw groundwater from subsurface pools hundreds of metres deep. But even they eventually run dry.

"The situation is pretty terrible," said Ms Liset Garcia, who relied on well water to irrigate half her 8ha farm - until it dried up.

She has been waiting for weeks for a well-drilling service - which has more work than it can handle - to make it to her farm in hopes of finding even a small new supply of water.

Heat has destroyed several of her crops - which have "literally baked under the sun".

"There's a lot of foliage that is already burnt and pretty much just crisped up," as well as "fruit not getting a size - not getting its juiciness and sweetness," she said.

Climate change, scientists say, will result in even more extreme and frequent episodes of drought - further jeopardising food security.

Feeding the United States in these conditions will be a challenge. But the western region may already have found one partial saviour.

Under leaden skies, workers in uncultivated fields recently uncrated huge boxes. Inside were thousands of solar panels - offering a new business opportunity and the promise of some relief for a region in pain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE