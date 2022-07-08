Highland Park shooting suspect admits to attack, prosecutor says

WAUKEGAN (Illinois) • The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others at an Independence Day parade outside of Chicago admitted to the authorities that he carried out the shooting, a prosecutor said on Wednesday during the suspect's first court appearance.

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old suspect facing seven counts of first-degree murder, appeared at the bond hearing via a video link from jail, two days after the attack in Highland Park, Illinois. Dressed in black and wearing shoulder length hair, Crimo was denied bail by Judge Theodore Potkonjak.

Mr Eric Rinehart, the state attorney for Lake County, said more charges were expected against Crimo, whose next court appearance is scheduled for July 28. If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, he would face a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Highland Park is the latest American community forced to come to grips with mass gun violence. The bloodshed there was the latest in a string of mass shootings that have renewed debate about gun violence in the United States.

The authorities said on Tuesday that Crimo planned the Illinois attack for weeks. As the parade marched through Highland Park, he climbed on to a rooftop from an alley and fired more than 70 rounds at spectators, they said.

He fled the scene dressed in women's clothing and makeup to cover his facial and neck tattoos, officials said. Crimo was arrested later on Monday when he was stopped by police at the wheel of his mother's car.

A semi-automatic rifle, similar to an AR-15, used in the shooting was found at the scene in Highland Park, and Crimo had a similar weapon in the car when arrested, according to county prosecutors. Police said they had no immediate evidence of any anti-Semitic or racist basis for the attack.

Crimo's parents said in a statement released by their lawyer that they are requesting privacy.

Crimo legally purchased five guns in all, rifles and pistols, despite having come to law enforcement's attention on two prior occasions for alleged behaviour suggesting he might harm himself or others, said Sergeant Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's office.

The first instance was an April 2019 emergency 911 call reporting that Crimo had attempted suicide, followed in September of that year by a police visit regarding alleged threats "to kill everyone" that he had directed at family members, Mr Covelli said.

Police responding to the second incident seized a collection of 16 knives, a dagger and a sword amassed by Crimo in his home, though no arrest was made as the authorities at the time lacked probable cause to take him into custody, Mr Covelli said.

Crimo slipped past the safeguards of an Illinois "red flag" law designed to prevent people deemed to have violent tendencies from getting guns.

State police acknowledged having received a report from the local authorities declaring Crimo a "clear and present danger" after the alleged September 2019 threat to his family.

State police said they closed the matter after determining that Crimo at that time had neither a gun owner's identification card to revoke nor an application to deny.

Neither of the 2019 incidents surfaced in four background checks conducted during his subsequent weapons purchases, they added.

