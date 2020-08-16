High-level trade talks set for yesterday postponed: Reports

WASHINGTON • High-level talks between Washington and Beijing on the status of the phase one trade agreement that were set to take place yesterday were postponed, according to US media.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly were scheduled to hold a video conference with China's Vice-Premier Liu He, according to the reports on Friday, including from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the issue.

The phase one deal called for officials to hold a "check-in" every six months, but neither government had confirmed the meeting, and the USTR office and the Treasury have not responded to repeated requests for comment on the status of the talks. Officials held a call in early May on the deal.

The US and China in January signed the accord, which represented a partial truce in their months-long trade war and obligated Beijing to import an additional US$200 billion (S$274 billion) in American products over two years, ranging from cars and machinery to oil and farm products.

But that was before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and purchases of those goods have been lagging.

US President Donald Trump in recent weeks has stepped up rhetoric against China, ahead of what is expected to be a tough fight for a second term in office - with the election in November - raising questions about the deal's fate as well as the possibility of a phase two agreement.

