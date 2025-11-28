Pete Hegseth visits USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Latin America region
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth visited the USS Gerald R. Ford in Latin America amid rising tensions with Venezuela.
- The US military has conducted 21 strikes on alleged drug boats since September, resulting in 83 deaths.
- Venezuelan President Maduro claims the US military buildup aims to remove him from power.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth visited sailors on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier stationed in the Latin American region on Nov 27, as President Donald Trump’s administration undertakes a military buildup that has deepened tensions with Venezuela.
The Pentagon posted a video showing Mr Hegseth speaking into a public address system, wishing all those aboard a happy Thanksgiving and saying he was praying for the two National Guard soldiers who were shot
two National Guard soldiers who were shotin Washington, DC, on Nov 26.
US troops have carried out at least 21 strikes
at least 21 strikeson alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and off the Pacific coast of Latin America since September, killing at least 83 people.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the US buildup
the US buildupis designed to drive him from power. REUTERS