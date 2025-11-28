Pete Hegseth visits USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Latin America region

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, in a screenshot posted to his X account on Nov 27.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth visited sailors on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier stationed in the Latin American region on Nov 27, as President Donald Trump’s administration undertakes a military buildup that has deepened tensions with Venezuela.

The Pentagon posted a video showing Mr Hegseth speaking into a public address system, wishing all those aboard a happy Thanksgiving and saying he was praying for the two National Guard soldiers who were shot in Washington, DC, on Nov 26.

US troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and off the Pacific coast of Latin America since September, killing at least 83 people.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the US buildup is designed to drive him from power. REUTERS