Heart damage plagues virus survivors a year after infection: Study

ST LOUIS (Missouri) • Heart damage from Covid-19 extends well beyond the disease's initial stages, according to a study that found even people who were never ill enough to need hospitalisation are in danger of developing heart failure and deadly blood clots a year later.

Heart disease and stroke are already the leading causes of death worldwide. The increased likelihood of lethal heart complications in Covid-19 survivors, who number in the hundreds of millions, will add to its devastation, according to the study under consideration for publication by a Nature journal.

"The aftereffects of Covid-19 are substantial," said Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, a director at the Veterans Affairs St Louis Health Care System in Missouri, who led the research. "Governments and health systems must wake up to the reality that Covid-19 will cast a tall shadow... and has devastating consequences."

The chances of a heart attack, stroke or other major cardiovascular events in the first 12 months of Covid-19 recovery increase with the severity of the initial illness, the researchers found.

They compared the risks of heart complications in 151,195 veterans who survived Covid-19 to the risk in over 3.6 million of their peers who did not have the virus.

They found non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients had a 39 per cent higher risk of developing heart failure and a 2.2-fold higher risk of a potentially deadly blood clot, known as a pulmonary embolism, in the following year, compared with someone who did not develop the disease.

That works out to an extra 5.8 cases of heart-failure and 2.8 cases of pulmonary embolism for every 1,000 Covid-19 patients who were never hospitalised.

Being hospitalised for Covid-19 is associated with a 5.8-fold increased risk of cardiac arrest, the study found.

BLOOMBERG