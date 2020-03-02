Health officials in Washington report second US death from coronavirus

Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington, US, on March 1, 2020.
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington, US, on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
21 min ago

SEATTLE (REUTERS) - Health officials in Washington state reported late on Sunday (March 1) a second US death as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health - Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 died on Saturday.

The department said three other new reported cases are older people in critical condition. In total, 10 cases have been reported in King County. All of the four new cases - including the man who died on Saturday - were residents of a Kirkland nursing facility that reported two prior cases.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content