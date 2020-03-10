Health experts say US needs stricter measures

WASHINGTON • As the coronavirus spread to two-thirds of US states, Americans began to grasp the magnitude of the threat facing them.

There were over 560 cases of people infected and more than 20 deaths from the outbreak nationwide, with Oregon the latest to declare a state of emergency on Sunday. Sixty million people in California and New York states are under crisis measures.

In Washington state, with the epicentre in Seattle, Governor Jay Inslee said he was considering mandatory measures to help keep people apart.

Federal public health officials also signalled that the degree of community spread indicated that the virus was beyond containment in some areas and that new, stricter measures should be considered.

"We've got to be prepared to take whatever action is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak," Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News on Sunday. "I don't think you want to have folks shutting down cities like in northern Italy. We are not at that level. That is a hot spot. Social distancing like in Seattle is the way to go."

For people who are particularly vulnerable, Dr Fauci said: "Now is the time to do social distancing, whether there is spread in your community or not."

Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said one goal of mitigation is at least to slow down an epidemic. "If you can stretch things out long enough, you buy more time for the development of the vaccine and the research to be done for treatments," he added.

Some former government officials claimed the Trump administration was not acting quickly enough to stop the virus from spreading.

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said: "There's no systematic plan of when a city should close school, when they should tell businesses that they have to telework, when they should close movie theatres and cancel large gatherings."

But President Donald Trump defended the US response to the outbreak, amid heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem the coronavirus' rapid spread. He has also been accused of peddling misinformation.

"We have a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus," Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday. "We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas... The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!"

But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the federal health authorities had been "caught flat-footed" and had "handcuffed" the ability of individual states to respond. "Their messages are all over the place," he told Fox News.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE