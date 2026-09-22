News analysis
Breaking news? Trump likely to fail this time in latest battle against the media
- President Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House for negative coverage, sparking a lawsuit and a major TV networks' boycott of presidential coverage.
- US courts say denying press access for coverage reasons violates free speech; Trump's ban likely won't hold, but legal battles may drag on.
- Trump's media conflict reflects deep mistrust between press and public; efforts to limit access are not new but have escalated under his administration.
AI generated
PHILADELPHIA - It’s almost certain that US President Donald Trump will have to beat a retreat from his latest head-on collision with the country’s press.
The dispute flared after Trump abruptly announced on Sept 18 that he was banning three titles – CNN, Politico, and MS NOW – from the White House grounds for persistently negative coverage of his presidency. Their journalists were stripped of press credentials and denied entry when they reported for their White House duties the next day.