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Breaking news? Trump likely to fail this time in latest battle against the media

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By banning CNN, the White House has thrown a staple of TV news coverage into disarray.

By banning CNN, the White House has thrown a staple of TV news coverage into disarray.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

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Bhagyashree Garekar

  • President Trump banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House for negative coverage, sparking a lawsuit and a major TV networks' boycott of presidential coverage.
  • US courts say denying press access for coverage reasons violates free speech; Trump's ban likely won't hold, but legal battles may drag on.
  • Trump's media conflict reflects deep mistrust between press and public; efforts to limit access are not new but have escalated under his administration.

AI generated

PHILADELPHIA - It’s almost certain that US President Donald Trump will have to beat a retreat from his latest head-on collision with the country’s press.

The dispute flared after Trump abruptly announced on Sept 18 that he was banning three titles – CNN, Politico, and MS NOW – from the White House grounds for persistently negative coverage of his presidency. Their journalists were stripped of press credentials and denied entry when they reported for their White House duties the next day.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.