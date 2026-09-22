Breaking news? Trump likely to fail this time in latest battle against the media

PHILADELPHIA - It’s almost certain that US President Donald Trump will have to beat a retreat from his latest head-on collision with the country’s press.

The dispute flared after Trump abruptly announced on Sept 18 that he was banning three titles – CNN, Politico, and MS NOW – from the White House grounds for persistently negative coverage of his presidency. Their journalists were stripped of press credentials and denied entry when they reported for their White House duties the next day.