Hawaii residents scramble for supplies as hurricane approaches

HONOLULU • Hurricane Lane, threatening a direct hit as Hawaii's worst storm in a quarter century, churned slowly towards the main island of Oahu late on Wednesday as schools, government offices and businesses closed while residents stocked up on supplies and boarded up homes.

Lane, classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane strength, was packing sustained winds of up to 230kmh and could dump as much as 51cm of rain over parts of the US Pacific island state, triggering flash flooding and landslides, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).

Dangerous hurricane-force winds were expected to hit the Big Island overnight and slam into Maui yesterday afternoon, the NWS said.

To the north, Oahu was under a hurricane warning while Kauai remained on hurricane watch, meaning it could face such conditions starting this morning.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the service said. "Life-threatening impacts are likely in some areas as the hurricane makes its closest approach."

Hawaii Governor David Ige urged residents to prepare for the worst by setting aside a 14-day supply of water, food and medicine in the event of major damage to roads and infrastructure.

"I urge our residents and visitors to take this threat seriously and prepare for a significant impact," he said at a news conference in the state capital, Honolulu.

He said all public schools, University of Hawaii campuses and non-essential government offices on the islands of Oahu and Kauai would be closed for at least two days.

At a downtown Honolulu Walmart, the shelves were stripped of items ranging from canned tuna to dog food. Shoppers jostled with one another to get the last boxes of ramen.

"There's nothing in there," said one shopper leaving the store.

City residents used carts to push cases of bottled water and coolers full of ice, after warnings of possible power outages and evacuations.

Cars waited in long lines at petrol stations in Honolulu and people could be seen pulling small boats from the water ahead of Lane's expected storm surge.

President Donald Trump has directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administration officials to remain in close coordination with the state, said White House spokesman Sarah Sanders.

US Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii were instructed to leave port, a common practice to avoid damage as a hurricane approaches.

