Hawaii braces itself for Hurricane Lane

HONOLULU • Torrential rain struck Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moved towards the island state, triggering landslides and flash floods as residents hunkered down to ride out the storm.

Hurricane Lane, a powerful Category 3 storm, was expected to hit very close to the islands yesterday.

Hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii and the last major storm to strike the state was nearly three decades ago, when Hurricane Iniki barrelled into the island of Kauai, leaving six people dead and causing billions of dollars in damage.

"We're telling everybody to take the storm seriously, make your final preparations, and be prepared to ride out what is going to be a prolonged rain event," said Mr Andrew Pereira, communications director for the city and county of the state capital Honolulu.

The federal authorities expect 76cm of rainfall in the worst-hit areas over the coming three to four days.

More than 61cm of rain have already fallen at a couple of locations on the windward side of the Big Island, the National Hurricane Centre said.

57,000 Number of US military personnel already stationed in Hawaii and ready to provide logistical and medical support or conduct search and rescue operations.

Landslides and flooding caused by the first rainstorm partially blocked several roads on the Big Island, according to local media.

Sea levels were expected to rise as much as 1.2m above normal tide levels, causing coastal erosion and prompting a storm surge and "large and destructive waves".

The centre warned that storm surges could raise water levels 1m to 1.5m above normal along the western shores of the Big Island and that extreme rainfall could mean numerous evacuations and rescues.

The US Coast Guard said 57,000 US military personnel already stationed in Hawaii were ready to provide logistical and medical support or conduct search and rescue operations.

Hawaii Governor David Ige has urged residents to set aside a 14-day supply of water, food and medicine.

All public schools, University of Hawaii campuses and non-essential government offices on the islands of Oahu and Kauai were closed at least through yesterday.

United Airlines said it had cancelled all flights yesterday to and from Kahului airport on Maui, the second-largest island.

Emergency teams have set up 16 evacuation centres, with a further 19 due to open later, as United States President Donald Trump, who has declared a state of emergency, urged Hawaiians to hunker down and prepare for the worst.

"Our teams are closely coordinating with the state and local authorities. You are in our thoughts!" Mr Trump tweeted.

Residents across the state stocked up on water, food, petrol and emergency supplies as Hurricane Lane drew nearer.

"Last couple of days it's been like this - it's been busy," said a petrol station employee known only as Chris, in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Oahu island - the location of the capital Honolulu.

"We have been just constantly getting cars filling up. Everybody is in panic mode right now - everyone is filling up gas, gas cans, propane cans and all that."

Mr Dave Stewart, owner of Kayak Hanalei, had boarded up the windows of his shop by mid-afternoon yesterday and moved the company's rental kayaks to high ground. He said he was not taking any chances, having lived through severe flooding on Kauai's North Shore in April and through Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

