Harvard don convicted of lying about ties to China hiring scheme

BOSTON • A Harvard University professor has been convicted of US charges that he lied about his ties to a China-run recruitment programme, in a closely watched case stemming from a crackdown on Chinese influence within the US research community.

A federal jury in Boston on Tuesday found Charles Lieber, a renowned nanoscientist and former chairman of Harvard's chemistry department, guilty of making false statements to the authorities, filing false tax returns and failing to report a Chinese bank account.

Prosecutors alleged that Lieber, in his quest for a Nobel Prize, in 2011 agreed to become a strategic scientist at Wuhan University of Technology in China and through it participated in a Chinese recruitment drive called the Thousand Talents Programme (TTP).

Prosecutors say China uses that programme to recruit foreign researchers to share their knowledge with the country.

Participation is not a crime, but prosecutors contend that Lieber, 62, lied to the authorities inquiring about his involvement.

Defence lawyer Marc Mukasey had countered that prosecutors had "mangled" evidence, lacked key documents to support their claims and relied too heavily on a "confused" Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) interview with the scientist after his arrest.

Lieber, who is battling cancer, sat emotionless as the verdict was announced following nearly three hours of jury deliberations and a six-day trial.

He was charged in January last year as part of the US Department of Justice's China Initiative, which was launched during former president Donald Trump's administration to counter suspected Chinese economic espionage and research theft.

President Joe Biden's administration has continued the initiative, though the Justice Department has said it is reviewing its approach.

Critics contend that the initiative harms academic research, racially profiles Chinese researchers and terrorises some scientists.

A Tennessee professor was acquitted by a judge this year after a mistrial, and charges against six other researchers were dropped.

Prosecutors said Lieber lied about his role in the TTP in response to inquiries from the US Department of Defence and the US National Institutes of Health, which had awarded him US$15 million (S$20.5 million) in research grants.

In an interview with FBI agents following his arrest, Lieber said he was "younger and stupid" when he linked up with the Wuhan university and believed his collaboration would help boost his recognition.

The school agreed to pay him up to US$50,000 a month plus US$158,000 in living expenses, and he was paid in cash and deposits were made to a Chinese bank account, prosecutors said.

Lieber told the FBI that he was paid between US$50,000 and US$100,000 in cash and that the bank account at one time contained US$200,000.

But prosecutors said he failed to report his salary on his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns and for two years failed to report the bank account.

