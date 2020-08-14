Harris popular with women and young voters: Poll

NEW YORK • Nearly nine out of 10 Democrats approve of US Senator Kamala Harris as their party's vice-presidential nominee, and she is more popular than presidential candidate Joe Biden among women, young voters and some Republicans, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

The public opinion poll, taken on Tuesday and Wednesday, also found that 60 per cent of Americans, including 87 per cent of Democrats and 37 per cent of Republicans, considered the selection of Ms Harris - the first black woman and Asian American nominated for the vice-presidency - to be a "major milestone" for the United States.

The senator from California is viewed about as favourably or better than Mr Biden in most major demographic groups, the poll showed, highlighting her potential to help the former vice-president expand his support in November's election.

Ms Harris, 55, is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and made her own bid for the White House. She was a former prosecutor and state attorney-general in California, and became only the second black female US senator in history when elected in 2016.

The poll also showed Mr Biden's lead over Republican President Donald Trump was effectively unchanged after he announced his running mate choice, rising by 1 percentage point among all Americans to an 8-point advantage - well within the poll's credibility interval - against a similar poll that ran on Monday and Tuesday.

Forty-six per cent of US adults said they would vote for a Biden/Harris ticket, while 38 per cent would vote for Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

The latest poll also found that 56 per cent of Americans have a favourable impression of Ms Harris, which is about the same as the number who favour Mr Biden. Forty-two per cent of US adults say they have a favourable view of Mr Trump and 47 per cent said the same of Mr Pence.

Among women, 60 per cent said they have a favourable view of Ms Harris, against 53 per cent who felt the same way about Mr Biden.

In addition, about 25 per cent of Republicans said they had a favourable view of Ms Harris and approve of her choice as Mr Biden's running mate. Only about 20 per cent of Republicans said they have a similarly favourable view of Mr Biden.

