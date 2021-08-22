Harris heads for S-E Asia

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris departing for a visit to South-east Asia from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday. This will be her first trip to the region as vice-president to meet government, private sector and civil society leaders. She will begin her formal engagements tomorrow with a call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob at the Istana, followed by a meeting and joint press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. She will depart Singapore for Vietnam on Tuesday afternoon. Her visit comes on the heels of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's late-July trip to Singapore and the region.

