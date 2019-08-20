Hard crackdown in HK will hurt trade talks: US

US President Donald Trump warned China that carrying out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters would harm trade talks between the two countries.

"I think it would be very hard to deal if they do violence, I mean, if it is another Tiananmen Square," Mr Trump told reporters on Sunday.

China's Foreign Ministry spokes-man Geng Shuang said in response yesterday: "Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs."

Phone calls for "a substantive renewal of negotiations" between both countries are planned for the next 10 days.

