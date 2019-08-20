Hard crackdown in HK will hurt trade talks: US

In this picture from June 6, 1989, People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks and soldiers guard the strategic Chang'an Avenue leading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing two days after their crackdown on pro-democracy students.PHOTO: AFP
1 hour ago

US President Donald Trump warned China that carrying out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters would harm trade talks between the two countries.

"I think it would be very hard to deal if they do violence, I mean, if it is another Tiananmen Square," Mr Trump told reporters on Sunday.

China's Foreign Ministry spokes-man Geng Shuang said in response yesterday: "Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs."

Phone calls for "a substantive renewal of negotiations" between both countries are planned for the next 10 days.

