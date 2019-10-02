Happy birthday Jimmy Carter, the only US president to reach 95

ATLANTA (REUTERS) - Former US president Jimmy Carter turned 95 on Tuesday (Oct 1), making him the only American president to reach that milestone.

The Carter Center wished "Atlanta's hometown hero" a happy birthday, noting his historic achievement.

Mr Carter became the 39th president of the United States in 1977. He was succeeded by Mr Ronald Reagan.

After leaving the presidency, Mr Carter devoted his life to humanitarian activism and became deeply involved in Habitat for Humanity that builds housing for the poor.

He is also a cancer survivor.