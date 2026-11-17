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Hakeem Jeffries nears bid to become first black US House Speaker

The Nov 18 vote will nominate Hakeem Jeffries, who currently leads the Democratic minority in the House, as the party’s candidate for speaker.

WASHINGTON – Hakeem Jeffries is poised to take a major step on Nov 18 toward becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives, as victorious Democrats choose their leader after a sweeping midterm election triumph.

The 56-year-old New Yorker faces no declared challenger in a closed-door party ballot, putting him on course to preside over a powerful Democratic majority during the final two years of US President Donald Trump’s term.

But the historic milestone comes with a warning from the party’s energised left flank that, while winning an election is one thing, agreeing on how to wield power is another entirely.

The Nov 18 vote will nominate Jeffries, who currently leads the Democratic minority in the House, as the party’s candidate for speaker.

He must still win a formal vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes on Jan 3.

Both returning Democrats and newly elected members get a say in the nomination, including the progressives seeking concessions from Jeffries. Unlike January’s formal election for speaker, it will be confined to his own party.

Jeffries’s allies hope he will be chosen by acclamation – without a recorded vote – as Nancy Pelosi was before becoming the first female speaker in 2007.

Yet, some newly elected progressives are withholding their backing, seeking concessions on issues ranging from US support for Israel to the influence of money in American politics.

The dissent is unlikely to derail Jeffries, whose supporters have been canvassing colleagues and meeting new lawmakers to consolidate a majority already enlarged by Republican losses blamed in part on the unpopular Iran war and soaring fuel costs.

Jeffries himself has sought to project confidence while promising to listen to the party’s different factions.

“We’re going to fight to make this country affordable,” he told a news conference last week.

“To drive down the high cost of living and, at the same period of time, make sure that we’re holding the crooks accountable who have visited unprecedented corruption on the American people.”

Brooklyn roots

Raised in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighbourhood, Jeffries trained as a lawyer and worked in private practice before entering the New York state legislature in 2007 and Congress in 2013.

A polished speaker known for a measured demeanour and a fondness for references to hip-hop, he became the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress when Democrats elected him to succeed Pelosi as their House leader in 2022.

He also served as one of the House prosecutors during Trump’s first impeachment trial in the Senate in 2020.

His impending promotion would carry immense symbolic weight, as the House speaker presides over one of Washington’s most powerful institutions and stands second in line to the presidency, after the vice-president.

Jeffries would also confront formidable practical challenges, from holding together a coalition spanning centrist and left-wing Democrats to steering legislation past a Republican president with veto power.

Democrats have pledged to investigate Trump and his administration, while divisions remain over the Iran war, healthcare policy and how aggressively to pursue their agenda.

The calmer House contest contrasts with a genuine leadership fight among Senate Democrats, where veteran party chief Chuck Schumer is being challenged by progressive Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Van Hollen, who has attracted support from prominent left-wing figures including Bernie Sanders, acknowledges he is the underdog, while Schumer insists he has the votes.

Senate Democrats are due to choose their leader in early December.

Republicans selected their own leaders last week, elevating firebrand Trump ally Jim Jordan in the House while retaining John Thune at the head of their Senate conference. AFP