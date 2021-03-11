Hackers access live feed of 150,000 security cams in attack on US firm

WASHINGTON • A group of hackers say they have breached a massive trove of security-camera data collected by Silicon Valley start-up Verkada, gaining access to live feed of 150,000 surveillance cameras inside hospitals, companies, police departments, prisons and schools.

Companies whose footage was exposed include carmaker Tesla and software provider Cloudflare.

In addition, hackers were able to view video from inside women's health clinics, psychiatric hospitals and the offices of Verkada itself.

Some of the cameras, including in hospitals, use facial-recognition technology to identify and categorise people captured in the footage.

The hackers say they also have access to the full video archive of all Verkada customers.

In a video seen by Bloomberg, a Verkada camera inside Florida hospital Halifax Health showed what appeared to be eight hospital staffers tackling a man and pinning him to a bed.

Halifax Health is featured on Verkada's public-facing website in a case study entitled: How a Florida Healthcare Provider Easily Updated and Deployed a Scalable HIPAA Compliant Security System. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

Another video, shot in a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, shows workers on an assembly line. The hackers said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.

The data breach was carried out by an international hacker collective and intended to show the pervasiveness of video surveillance and the ease with which systems could be broken into, said Ms Tillie Kottman, one of the hackers who claimed credit for breaching San Mateo, California-based Verkada.

"We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorised access," said a Verkada representative.

A person with knowledge of the matter said Verkada's chief information security officer, an internal team and an external security firm are investigating the incident. The company is working to notify customers and set up a support line to address questions, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the investigation.

Representatives of Tesla, Cloudflare and other companies identified in this story did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives of the jails, hospitals and schools named in this article either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A video seen by Bloomberg shows officers in a police station in Stoughton, Massachusetts, questioning a man in handcuffs.

Also available to the hackers were 330 security cameras inside the Madison County Jail in Huntsville, Alabama.

Verkada offers a feature called People Analytics, which lets a customer "search and filter based on many different attributes, including gender traits, clothing colour and even a person's face", according to a Verkada blog post.

Images seen by Bloomberg show that the cameras inside the jail, some of which are hidden in vents and defibrillators, track inmates and correctional staff using the facial-recognition technology.

The hackers said they were able to access live feeds and archived video, in some cases including audio, of interviews between police officers and criminal suspects.

They said their group was able to obtain "root" access on the cameras, meaning they could use the cameras to execute their own code. That could, in some instances, allow them to obtain access to the broader corporate network of Verkada's customers, or hijack the cameras and use them as a platform to launch future hacks.

BLOOMBERG