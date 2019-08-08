GZERO VIDEO: Why US faces challenges in dealing with Iran

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Mr Karim Sadjadpour, one of the world's foremost Iran experts and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, discusses the rise of democracy in Iran.

He tells American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer that the regime is "willing to kill en masse" to stay in power, and discusses the challenges the US administration faces in dealing with Iran.

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.