NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Members of the British Parliament have rejected holding a second Brexit referendum.

Mr David Miliband, former UK Foreign Secretary, sits down with Mr Ian Bremmer, foreign affairs columnist and founder and president of the Eurasia Group, and discusses the need for another Brexit vote.

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.