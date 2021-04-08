GZERO VIDEO: No, Joe Biden, America is not back

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Despite US President Joe Biden and the administration's declarations that the United States is back, it will take a while before this becomes a reality, notes American political scientist Ian Bremmer.

The current direction in US foreign policy under Biden has normalised compared to the Trump administration, with the rejoining and recommitting to institutions such as the Iranian nuclear deal, Paris Climate Accord and World Health Organization. However, as Mr Bremmer points out, these initiatives pale in comparison to the lack of US participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), as a consequence of a lack of support amongst the US population.

Mr Bremmer also says the US population has lost faith in the administration to provide help after decades of policy serving the top 1 per cent instead of the middle class, which has in turn reduced the willingness of Americans to feel like foreign policy is working for them.

While the current situation has improved with the current domestic spending policy, it will take many years for these policies to take effect and change the views of the American public, cautions Mr Bremmer.

