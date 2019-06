NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - "That script - Russia has taken over, Russia is controlling our government, our leaders are beholden to the Kremlin - it just resonates in this primal and instinctive way," says American journalist Glenn Greenwald, who co-founded The Intercept investigative website.

