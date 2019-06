NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - A fast-moving asteroid flew close to Earth's orbit in 2017.

Astronomers at the University of Hawaii, who discovered the object, named it Oumuamua which is a Hawaiian term for "scout".

Professor Avi Loeb, chair of Harvard University's Astronomy Department, has made a compelling case that the mysterious object was an "alien probe".

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.