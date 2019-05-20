GZERO VIDEO: 1 million species risk extinction because of humans

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - As many one million plant and animal species are being threatened with extinction as a result of human activity. That is the conclusion of a sweeping 1,500 page United Nations assessment, according to a summary of the report released on Monday (May 6).

The report forecasts a staggering loss of biodiversity brought on by pollution, loss of habitat, invasive species and climate change. It also projects "grave impacts on people around the world (as a result of the change) are now likely".

American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer spoke with a man who says the consequences are actually far more dire than most people realise. And yet David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, also offers a bit of hope.

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.