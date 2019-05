NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - A Democratic-led House committee on Wednesday (May 15) approved a measure to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over an unredacted copy of the Mueller report on Russian election interference.

How did things reach this point? Mr Barr's past may offer at least a few clues.

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.