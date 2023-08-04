Gwyneth Paltrow lists California guesthouse on Airbnb for $0, with a heavy dose of Goop

Fancy the Gwyneth Paltrow “Goop” life? Here’s your chance.

The Oscar-winning actress and founder of wellness firm Goop is putting her California guesthouse on Airbnb, for one night only, on Sept 9.

The one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse at her home in Montecito opens for booking at 1pm EDT on Aug 15 (1am, Aug 16, in Singapore) for up to two guests.

The best part? It will cost US$0.

In her Airbnb listing, Paltrow describes her Montecito home as “my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity”.

“I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at Goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends,” she says.

Paltrow herself will be there to greet her guests. Check in is after 4pm, with check out before 11am.

She will then host a chef’s dinner for them with her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow also promoted the Airbnb listing on her Instagram account, which has more than eight million followers.

In a post that has attracted over 113,000 likes so far, she said Airbnb – a home-sharing platform – came to her with the idea of listing her guesthouse “to make the world a little less lonely”.

At her end of the partnership, the listing gives Paltrow an opportunity to market her Goop products.

In her Instagram video, she gives a brief tour of her guesthouse.