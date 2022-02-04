News analysis

Guns and gun crimes: US President Joe Biden shifts to neutralise a political liability

US Bureau Chief
The US closed 2021 with sales of roughly 20 million guns, reportedly the highest sales number. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - As gun crimes soar across the United States, President Joe Biden had a lot at stake on his trip to New York on a rainy Thursday (Feb 3) to confer with the city's newly elected mayor: The wave of gun violence is the Democrats' Achilles heel and could well derail the party in the November midterms, where it could lose its razor thin majorities in Congress.

The President came out strongly against crime and guns. It was in the context of America, a shift to the political centre and, in an election year, a bid to retake the narrative.

