Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Several Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 14) in what is being called an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted that a shooter remained active as of 5.57pm.

He said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city's Nicetown neighbourhood.

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late on Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car.

Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. But the hospital wouldn't provide the officers' conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.