Gunman kills at least 4 in US hospital shooting

TULSA • A gunman has killed at least four people at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma state, police said - the latest in a string of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks.

The killings come as Texas families bury their dead after a school shooting in Uvalde left 19 young children and two teachers dead just eight days earlier, and 18 days after 10 people were killed by a gunman at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state.

The Tulsa shooting suspect, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun during his attack on the Saint Francis hospital campus, died by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

"Right now we have four civilians that are dead, we have one shooter that is dead, and right now we believe that is self-inflicted," Tulsa Police Department deputy chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters.

He said officers responded immediately after emergency calls came in reporting that a gunman had stormed into the second floor of the building that houses a clinic.

The gunman, identified as Michael Lewis, went to the facility to kill a doctor he blamed for the pain he experienced after surgery.

He entered the hospital with an AR-15-style weapon and opened fire, killing two doctors and two other people, Tulsa police chief Wendell Franklin said at a news briefing.

Lewis, who killed himself, left a letter at the scene, Mr Franklin said.

It was not clear how many other people might have been wounded.

Mr Dalgleish said the entire assault - from the moment emergency calls came in, to the time officers engaged the shooter - lasted about four minutes.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said in a statement, adding that the administration has offered support to Tulsa officials.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 233 mass shootings this year in the US - more than one such incident per day in 2022 so far.

US media reported that the country was hit by a dozen mass shootings over the recent Memorial Day weekend.

The United States generally counts mass shootings as involving four or more deaths.

Ms Melissa Provenzano, an Oklahoma state legislator, praised the officers' swift response in Wednesday's incident but expressed frustration at how such tragedies keep happening in the country.

"These things are preventable, and it's time to wake up and address this," she told CNN.

Gun regulation faces deep resistance in the United States, from most Republicans and some rural-state Democrats.

But Mr Biden - who visited Uvalde over the weekend - vowed earlier this week to continue to push for reform, saying: "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it."

Some key federal lawmakers have also voiced cautious optimism and a bipartisan group of senators worked through the weekend to pursue possible areas of compromise.

