Growing rift in US-China solar trade threatens Biden's green goals

NEW YORK • The first big test of US President Joe Biden's lofty clean-power ambitions may not be sweeping climate legislation that needs congressional approval but managing a solar supply chain shaken by the seizure of imported Chinese panels.

Multiple companies have now had solar components detained at US ports in the aftermath of a Biden administration ban on equipment that may have used raw materials originally from Hoshine Silicon Industry, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified.

The seizures come amid a push by some US solar manufacturers to extend tariffs to China-linked factories in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, the US' largest panel suppliers.

Together, the developments threaten to disrupt the US solar market, potentially jeopardising Mr Biden's goal of a carbon-free power sector by 2035.

"The disruptive and harmful impact of new trade petitions and Customs and Border Protection enforcement action cannot be understated," Solar Energy Industries Association president Abigail Ross Hopper said in an e-mail to members, hours after the petitions were filed. "The disruption to the US solar market could be severe."

Solar developers are now scrambling to prove that incoming goods - some of which may have been ordered months before the Biden ban - are free of Hoshine material.

A major solar panel maker warned earlier this week that all imports from China risk being detained by US Customs and Border Protection.

The Biden administration's order is part of efforts to confront alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

China denies the allegations, which it claims are an attempt to undermine successful businesses.

Hoshine is the world's largest manufacturer of metallurgical silicon, which is refined into polysilicon, the key material in solar panels. The material is so many steps removed from completed panels that just about any module coming to the US cannot yet prove it does not contain Hoshine material, Mr Philip Shen, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, said in a research note.

The American Clean Power Association, which represents renewable power developers, said it is firmly against any forced labour practices, but warned that "responsible enforcement" is critical for meeting climate targets, as developers pursue a 40 gigawatt pipeline of solar power projects.

"Recent enforcement actions and international trade petitions go beyond the intended goal and risk significantly impacting US solar deployment," chief executive Heather Zichal said.

Amid the seizures, a group called the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention on Monday filed petitions with the Commerce Department seeking to extend tariffs to factories run by Chinese companies out of the three South-east Asian countries.

While a surge of inexpensive imported panels could make it cheaper to deploy solar power in the United States - and help meet Mr Biden's clean energy targets - it could also come at the expense of organised labour and working families.

BLOOMBERG