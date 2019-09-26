Group of 30 smaller countries champion rules-based international order

NEW YORK - An informal group of 30 smaller states spoke out against the rise of protectionism and trade conflicts at an annual meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, stressing that an open, predictable, rules-based international order remains important for continued growth, peace and prosperity.

This international order includes the multilateral trading system as embodied by the World Trade Organisation, said the Global Governance Group (3G) in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 25).

The group added that it was important for multilateral forums to be inclusive when seeking to set global standards, and for international organisations to have universal membership.

The 3G coalition was formed in 2009 to influence the Group of 20 (G-20) countries to take into account the interests of smaller countries affected by its decisions, and is regularly represented at its summits. Its members span several continents and include Singapore, Kuwait, Peru and Rwanda.

The coalition held its 12th ministerial meeting in New York on Wednesday, inviting the previous, present and incoming presidents of the G-20 - Argentina, Japan and Saudi Arabia - to discuss key challenges facing the international community and efforts to address these issues.

During the meeting, current G-20 president Japan briefed the coalition’s ministers on the outcome of the June G-20 summit in Osaka, said the statement.

The ministers welcomed the G-20’s commitment to pursuing strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and to significantly reduce marine plastic litter pollution, it added.

They also applauded the G-20’s resolve to address inequalities and and welcomed its commitment to moving towards achieving sustainable universal health coverage, said the statement.

The ministers looked forward to continuing to work with the G-20 under Saudi Arabia’s presidency in 2020, and welcomed its early efforts to reach out to a broad range of countries and groups, including those who were not G-20 members.

“They encouraged Saudi Arabia to continue the G20’s strong commitment to engage the 3G, as well as other regional and international organisations, in particular the United Nations,” said the statement.