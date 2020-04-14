Gradual reopening possible in May, says top disease expert

The lockdown debate

WASHINGTON • The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, the government's top infectious diseases expert has said, as signs grew that the coronavirus pandemic in the country was peaking.

President Donald Trump had earlier wanted the world's largest economy to be "raring to go" by Easter Sunday, but most of the country had remained at a standstill to halt the spread of the virus that has killed more than 22,000 people in the US.

Mr Trump has cast the decision on when to ease the lockdown as the biggest of his presidency as he faces competing pressures from public health experts and businesses along with some conservative allies who want a swift return to normality.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the veteran pandemic expert who has quietly sought action to stem infections, said in a televised interview on Sunday that parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May - but he was cautious.

"I think it could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month," Dr Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

"We are hoping that by the end of the month we can look around and say, okay, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on?" Dr Fauci said.

"If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down."

Dr Fauci said that regions would be ready at different times rather than the whole of the US turning back on like a "light switch".

Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told ABC he was "hopeful" about a reopening on May 1, but added: "I think it's too early to be able to tell that."

Lockdown decisions in the US are primarily up to local governments, not the president, and leaders of a number of hard-hit, densely populated states have vowed to act as long as necessary.

"We want to reopen as soon as possible," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters. "The caveat is we need to be smart in the way we reopen."

Neighbouring New Jersey's Governor, Mr Cuomo's fellow Democrat Phil Murphy, said that an economic recovery depended on a "full healthcare recovery".

If "we start to get back on our feet too soon, I fear, based on the data we're looking at, we could be throwing gasoline on the fire", Mr Murphy told CBS.

Mr Trump, for his part, wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!"

The US, which has 4.25 percent of the world's population, accounts for almost a fifth of the world's nearly 115,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the disease first emerged in China late last year.

Mr Trump on Sunday also publicly signalled his frustration with Dr Fauci after the doctor said more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the country had been shut down earlier.

The President reposted a Twitter message that said "Time to #FireFauci" as he rejected criticism of his slow initial response to the pandemic. Mr Trump privately has been irritated at times with Dr Fauci, but the Twitter post was the most explicit he has been in letting that show publicly.

The message that Mr Trump retweeted was from a former Republican congressional candidate. "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives," said the tweet by Ms DeAnna Lorraine. "Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US at large. Time to #Fire Fauci."

In reposting the message, Mr Trump added: "Sorry Fake News, it's all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up."

Separately, Mr Trump's presumptive Democratic rival, Mr Joe Biden, wrote in a commentary in the New York Times yesterday that the Trump administration has yet to come up with a plan to safely reopen America.

Mr Biden outlined the steps he would take, which included continuing social distancing, conducting widespread testing and ensuring hospitals and healthcare workers are well-equipped.

"An effective plan to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track. So we should stop thinking of the health and economic responses as separate. They are not," he wrote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES