GOP's Julia Letlow wins Louisiana election to replace husband who died from Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS (BLOOMBERG) - The widow of a Louisiana Congressman-elect who died from Covid-19 complications before he could take office won a special election on Saturday (March 20) to replace him in Congress, hours after getting an endorsement from former president Donald Trump.

A second special election in Louisiana, to fill the seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond, will go to a run-off in April.

Republican Julia Letlow, who received Mr Trump's backing on Saturday, won a crowded race to represent the state's 5th Congressional District.

Mrs Letlow, 40, is a university administrator who lives in northern Louisiana with her two young children. She will be Louisiana's first Republican woman in the US House.

She is the widow of Mr Luke Letlow, a former congressional aide who died in late December at age 41, days before he could take office.

"Julia has overcome tremendous adversity and is an inspiration to all of us," National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.

Mrs Letlow had about 63 per cent of the vote in Saturday's 12-candidate field when the race was called by the Associated Press, more than enough to clear the 50 per cent threshold needed for the win. Democrat Sandra Christophe was running second with about 28.6 per cent support.

The Fifth District represents population hubs in the cities of Monroe and Alexandria. It previously was represented by Republican Ralph Abraham, who left Congress at the close of the last session after three terms. Mr Letlow was Mr Abraham's chief of staff.

In Louisiana's Second Congressional District, which stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, 15 candidates vied for the seat vacated by Mr Richmond, who joined President Joe Biden's administration in January as a senior political adviser after cruising to re-election in November.

Democratic state Senator Troy Carter was declared with winner, but his 36 per cent support will put him into the April 24 run-off. Ms Karen Carter Peterson, also a state senator, was in second place at 23 per cent support, with 98 per cent of precincts reporting.

Mr Richmond endorsed Mr Carter, but Ms Peterson had the backing of other influential Democrats and progressives in her bid to become the first Black woman to represent the Deep South state in Congress.

The Second District seat will remain empty until results of the run-off results are known. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House.