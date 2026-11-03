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Google will turn off search for schools in US that reject AI

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If school leaders want continued student access to search within Google’s ecosystem, they will be forced to embrace its AI.

If school leaders want continued student access to search within Google’s ecosystem, they will be forced to embrace its AI.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Dana Goldstein and Natasha Singer

  • Google will turn off AI tools in its K-12 software in US schools from early 2027 unless administrators opt in.
  • Schools that block AI will also lose Google Search, because Google says “Search and AI are deeply integrated”.
  • The move shows Google’s strong grip on school tech and has drawn antitrust criticism, with Lina Khan saying it uses its “search monopoly to coerce schools”.

AI generated

Google announced on Nov 3 that early in 2027 it would turn off artificial intelligence tools in its popular software for K-12 students in the United States, unless school administrators explicitly choose to make such tools available.

Executives at the tech giant said they wanted to be responsive to educators and parents who have asked for more control in how children interact with AI.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.