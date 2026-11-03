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Google will turn off search for schools in US that reject AI

If school leaders want continued student access to search within Google’s ecosystem, they will be forced to embrace its AI.

Google announced on Nov 3 that early in 2027 it would turn off artificial intelligence tools in its popular software for K-12 students in the United States , unless school administrators explicitly choose to make such tools available.

Executives at the tech giant said they wanted to be responsive to educators and parents who have asked for more control in how children interact with AI.